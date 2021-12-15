Advertisement

Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

An American flag hangs from a damaged tree Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky. President...
Biden visiting Kentucky to console tornado victims, give aid
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
Colleges go back to drawing board — again — to fight virus
A venomous snake was found hiding in a family's Christmas tree.
Venomous snake found hiding in family's Christmas tree
From Big Macs to chocolate chip cookies, check out the deals section of the app to see what...
McDonald’s is giving out a free menu item every day up to Christmas based on Mariah Carey’s favorites
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud