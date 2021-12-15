Six men were arrested for exposing themselves at a park

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a park being used as an adult playground.

Ocala Police arrested six men during an operation to clean up a city park being used for sexual activity.

Police received complaints of people going to Scott Springs Park to have sex in the woods, bathrooms, and vehicles.

Police arrested Lester Simeon, William Moses, Bruce Adams, Alexander clary, Carey Cloy, and Garrick Ortman for exposing themselves at the park.

Others spotted during the operation were trespassed from the park.

