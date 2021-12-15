State troopers increasing presence in NCFL to reduce drunk driving

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are increasing their presence in North Central Florida to crack down on drunk driving.

From now until New Years Day, Florida Highway Patrol is conducting their “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign.

According to FHP data, 81 people in Florida died in crashes involving alcohol or drugs in December of 2019.

TRENDING STORY: UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of 13-year-old at Maliyah Godwin

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.