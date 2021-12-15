Stephan Mickle scholarship essay submissions closing

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Middle and high school students interested in a cash scholarship in honor of Stephan Mickle have until Wednesday night to enter their essay submissions.

The education arm of the Stephan Mickle Renaming Alachua County Court Committee is taking poem or essay submissions of at least 150 words.

Middle and high school students are welcome to submit their take on Mickle’s life.

Submissions to go Alachua County Public School teachers or email JSM.ESSAYPOETRYCONTEST@GMAIL.COM.

