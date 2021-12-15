Advertisement

Swamp City Gallery Lounge will donate over $2,000 worth of toys to the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Swamp City Gallery Lounge in Gainesville is giving back this holiday season.

They will donate over $2,000 worth of toys to the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County.

This is thanks to a toy drive they hosted that began in November

Santa will be visiting the kids today and spreading holiday cheer from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m.

