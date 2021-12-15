Swamp City Gallery Lounge will donate over $2,000 worth of toys to the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Swamp City Gallery Lounge in Gainesville is giving back this holiday season.

They will donate over $2,000 worth of toys to the Boys and Girls Club of Alachua County.

This is thanks to a toy drive they hosted that began in November

Santa will be visiting the kids today and spreading holiday cheer from 4 p.m. till 6 p.m.

TRENDING STORY: Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.