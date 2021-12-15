Town of Micanopy holds bicentennial celebration

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MICANOPY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents in the Town of Micanopy are celebrating 200 years of the place they call home.

Town leaders put their new lithograph on display of Chief Micanopy, the leading chief during the Second Seminole War.

“If it weren’t the history, perhaps we’d be a new modern city, and that would be what we’d be about but we try to preserve the history, and learn from the history,” said Mayor Joe Aufmuth.

The mayor read a proclamation declaring December 14th “Celebrate Micanopy Day” in Florida.

Aufmuth said it’s important on a day like this, to recognize how history has shaped the town.

“It’s an honor to Micanopy because this village was here, it’s also an honor to those people who started the town and have kept the town going and moving forward,” he said.

Governor DeSantis also sent a letter to town hall recognizing the town’s achievements.

