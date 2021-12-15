UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the case of the shooting death of 13-year-old Maliyah Godwin.
On April 23, 2021, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments, where they located the Godwin. She was transported to a hospital and later died due to her injuries.
RELATED STORY: 13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments
Officials tell TV20, Jason Lynady, 37, was arrested and indicted on first-degree murder charges, possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a witness.
Lynady is in the Alachua County Jail on no bond.
RELATED STORY: The reward for information regarding the murder of a 13-year-old has increased
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.