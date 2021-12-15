Advertisement

UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments

Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An arrest has been made in the case of the shooting death of 13-year-old Maliyah Godwin.

On April 23, 2021, Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments, where they located the Godwin. She was transported to a hospital and later died due to her injuries.

RELATED STORY: 13-year-old girl killed in shooting at Majestic Oaks Apartments

Officials tell TV20, Jason Lynady, 37, was arrested and indicted on first-degree murder charges, possession of a firearm by a felon, tampering with physical evidence and tampering with a witness.

Lynady is in the Alachua County Jail on no bond.

RELATED STORY: The reward for information regarding the murder of a 13-year-old has increased

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
Park sex arrest
Six men were arrested for exposing themselves at a park
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke in Jacksonville Dec. 10.
Governor Ron DeSantis proposes legislation to fight “woke indoctrination” and Critical Race Theory
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Florida Department of Health hosts blood drive in Marion County
Florida Department of Health hosts blood drive in Marion County
Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical
Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical