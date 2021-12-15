U.S. Representative Kat Cammack will speak to the Greater Gainesville Chamber at the Distinguished Speaker luncheon
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. Representative Kat Cammack will speak to the Greater Gainesville Chamber.
The Distinguished Speaker luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is only open to members of the chamber.
Cammack will discuss her legislative priorities and hold an open question and answer.
