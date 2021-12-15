U.S. Representative Kat Cammack will speak to the Greater Gainesville Chamber at the Distinguished Speaker luncheon

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - U.S. Representative Kat Cammack will speak to the Greater Gainesville Chamber.

The Distinguished Speaker luncheon will begin at 11:30 a.m. and is only open to members of the chamber.

Cammack will discuss her legislative priorities and hold an open question and answer.

