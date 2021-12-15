Advertisement

Venomous snake found hiding in family’s Christmas tree in South Africa

By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 9:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You usually try and sneak a peak at what is under the Christmas tree, but you never think about what might be lurking in the branches.

Rob and Marcela Wild found one of Africa’s most venomous snakes hiding between the tinsel inside their South Africa home.

It was a female boomslang between 4 feet and 5 feet long.

Boomslang’s venom causes hemorrhages and can be fatal to humans in small amounts, but they are shy animals that rarely bite.

A snake expert recovered the animal.

He says it probably entered the house looking for food, water and shelter.

The snake was safely released back to the wild.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
A long-standing day care center closes after decades of serving Gainesville
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks at a Democratic National Committee holiday party, Tuesday, Dec. 14,...
Expanded child tax credit benefit nears lapse as December checks go out
Students walk on the Stanford University campus in Stanford, Calif, March 14, 2019. When...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Colleges go back to drawing board — again
Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss
Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical
Curtain to close on Gainesville Community Playhouse’s ‘Oliver!’ musical