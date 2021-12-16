15-year old behind bars for shooting into an apartment in Ocala

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, a 15-year-old is behind bars after Ocala police say he fired into an occupied apartment last month.

Four people were inside when Byron Young fired and shot into an apartment at Carriage House Apartments on November 29th.

Police say no one was hurt.

In addition to the shooting, Young is also charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.