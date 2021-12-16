Advertisement

15-year old behind bars for shooting into an apartment in Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Dec. 15, 2021
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - In a TV20 news update, a 15-year-old is behind bars after Ocala police say he fired into an occupied apartment last month.

Four people were inside when Byron Young fired and shot into an apartment at Carriage House Apartments on November 29th. 

Police say no one was hurt. 

In addition to the shooting, Young is also charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent. 

