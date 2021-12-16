Alachua County Commissioners have chosen the subject for the new piece of art for the West Lawn of the administration building

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of sitting empty, Alachua County Commissioners chose the subject for a new piece of art to grace the West Lawn of the administration building.

They chose educator and activist Patricia Hilliard-Nunn to be featured on the 12 by 12-foot concrete slab.

RELATED STORY: UF Professor, community leader, activist passes away

Nunn died last year after spending nearly 30 years in Gainesville researching local African American history and advocating for its preservation.

The statue of a confederate soldier was removed from the slab in 2017.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.