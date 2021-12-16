Alachua County Commissioners have chosen the subject for the new piece of art for the West Lawn of the administration building
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After years of sitting empty, Alachua County Commissioners chose the subject for a new piece of art to grace the West Lawn of the administration building.
They chose educator and activist Patricia Hilliard-Nunn to be featured on the 12 by 12-foot concrete slab.
Nunn died last year after spending nearly 30 years in Gainesville researching local African American history and advocating for its preservation.
The statue of a confederate soldier was removed from the slab in 2017.
