Alachua County Pets: Alya, Atlas, Gelato, and Eclair

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Alya. She is a 3-year-old Red American Staff with a curious and adventurous personality. If you’re looking for a pup to take on long walks and fun adventures, Alya may be the dog for you.

Next, we have Atlas. He’s a strong 3-year-old Black Lab. But don’t let looks deceive you, Atlas is a friendly well-mannered dog who’s as great on a leash as he is with other pups and people. He would love to have a new family just in time for the holidays.

Lastly, we have the littermates Gelato and Eclair. They are both 8-month-old females and just as sweet as their namesakes. Eclair is loving and playful, and Gelato is shy at first but still friendly and curious. These two kitties could be the newest members of your family.

RELATED STORY: Alachua County Pets: Gracie, Princess, and Hagrid

The Alachua County Animal Shelter still has its 25 days of Christmas adoption specials. All through December, adoption fees are discounted to equal the date of the adoption. So if you were to adopt Thursday, December 16, you could take home a furry friend for just $16.

The shelter is also offering curbside services Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10:30 to 5:30.

If you want to come meet a new friend and stay safe at the same time, they have you covered.

Those looking to adopt must be 18 or older and pets at home must be up to date on vaccines and licenses.

They ask anyone interested in these or other adoptables to schedule a visit at ACAS@alachuacounty.us.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.