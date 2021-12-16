Animal services confiscates thirty-seven dogs from repeat offender

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Animal Control responded to a home in Marion County Thursday night after receiving a complaint of a foul odor coming from a local homestead.

Inside the home, thirty-seven dogs were found in poor and unsanitary conditions. The dogs were taken to the Marion County Animal Services to receive medical exams and rehabilitative care and will remain at the Animal Center while the case is under investigation.

Marion County Animal Services is always in need of volunteers and foster homes.

Learn more about available pets at marionfl.org/animals.

