Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) – President Joe Biden encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes while touring storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday.

As part of the conversation, Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the group.

The president’s quip was referring to misleading comments Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made regarding his vaccination status.

When asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers would say he was “immunized.”

It was learned the quarterback hadn’t received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

