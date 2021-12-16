The Branford United Methodist Church is holding its event Christians Helping Neighbors

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - The Branford United Methodist Church is holding a food distribution.

Their event, Christians Helping Neighbors, is from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Branford United Methodist Church.

That’s off of 405 Northwest Express Street.

The Children’s Table Bus will also be attending so don’t forget your baskets.

