Advertisement

Florida officials push local governments to defend abortion access

Florida lawmakers may have a tougher time banning abortion than other state legislatures....
Florida lawmakers may have a tougher time banning abortion than other state legislatures. That’s because of the state constitution’s privacy clause.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE/CAP NEWS, Fla. (WCJB) - A coalition made up of a total of 14 cities and counties across Florida has passed resolutions affirming their support of abortion access.

In a virtual press conference, a group of those elected officials encouraged other municipalities to do the same.

“To defend against the current very real anti-abortion attacks from our State Capitol.”

The resolutions though primarily symbolic, also have some practical effects.

“They help create a conversation and help us look at our internal policies.”

The officials argue the resolutions are more important than ever, with the Supreme Court currently considering Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban.

“We’ve also already heard the rumors that a 15-week ban, much like Mississippi, is what Florida Republicans are gonna be leading with.”

Many have even speculated the result of the case will lead to a complete overturning of Roe V Wade, which would allow states to completely ban abortion.

“In that scenario, Florida lawmakers may have a tougher time banning abortion than other state legislatures. That’s because of the state constitution’s privacy clause.”

“And it has protected the people of Florida from anti-abortion legislation in the past.”

Past State Supreme Court rulings have held Florida’s unique privacy protections extend to abortion access.

In 2012 Florida voters voted 55 to 45 to uphold that interpretation.

“They don’t want to interfere between someone and their doctor when it comes to a pregnancy.”

A ruling on the Mississippi law isn’t expected until this summer, but there’s almost guaranteed to be some push for more abortion restrictions in the state legislative session starting in January.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

As part of ‘Operation Naughty List’, six men were arrested for exposing themselves at Scott...
UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of six men for exposing themselves at park
Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

Latest News

School board
Governor Ron DeSantis’ attorney is motioning to dismiss the lawsuit by Diyonne McGraw
UF
The UF International Scholarships Program is holding a special reception for its fall 2021 graduates
FGC
The Foundation for Florida Gateway College is holding a ceremony for the Avery and Twyla Roberts School of Public Service
branford food
The Branford United Methodist Church is holding its event Christians Helping Neighbors