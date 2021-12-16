Football powerhouse Vanguard produces two commitments on Early Signing Day

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) -Teams that win at a high level together often have players commit to colleges together. Such was the case for two Vanguard Knights football players on Wednesday.

Defensive backs Elijah Hopkins and Izaiah Guy held a join letter of intent ceremony on Early Signing Day, and both players are bound for FBS programs.

Hopkins, the winner of the Scot Brantley Trophy this fall recognizing outstanding play, academics, and citizenship, will play for Coastal Carolina. The Chanticleers have gone 21-3 over the last two seasons.

Guy will play for Georgia State of the Sun Belt Conference after choosing the Panthers over Yale.

“Last minute it was a very big decision but I felt home at Georgia State, said Guy. “Really once I just felt as a sophomore I was competing with the older guys and once I felt that I knew I could do it.”

Hopkins looks forward to all that life provides in college.

“Coastal Carolina is a great school and it’s on he beach so I know it’s going to be a lot of fun,” said Hopkins. “Coach Jamey Chadwell is a family guy so he’s always talking about my mom, sending letters to my grandma and stuff.”

The two Knights helped Vanguard reach the Class 6A-Region 2 title game with a record of 12-1.

