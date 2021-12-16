Former University of Florida football player arrested after threatening to shoot someone

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former University of Florida running back was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot someone after a road rage incident.

26-year-old Mark Thompson is charged with aggravated assault and robbery.

Gainesville Police say he followed another car from West University Avenue to a parking lot on SW fourth Street.

After arguing with the victim, she says Thompson pulled her out of her car and threw her phone as she was recording what was happening.

Thompson then went back to his car, pulled out an AR-15 style rifle, and said quote “I should shoot you.”

