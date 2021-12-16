Advertisement

Former University of Florida football player arrested after threatening to shoot someone

After arguing with the victim, Thompson pulled her out of her car and threw her phone as she was recording what was happening.
After arguing with the victim, Thompson pulled her out of her car and threw her phone as she was recording what was happening.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A former University of Florida running back was arrested after police say he threatened to shoot someone after a road rage incident.

26-year-old Mark Thompson is charged with aggravated assault and robbery. 

Gainesville Police say he followed another car from West University Avenue to a parking lot on SW fourth Street.

After arguing with the victim, she says Thompson pulled her out of her car and threw her phone as she was recording what was happening. 

Thompson then went back to his car, pulled out an AR-15 style rifle, and said quote “I should shoot you.” 

