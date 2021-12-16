The Foundation for Florida Gateway College is holding a ceremony for the Avery and Twyla Roberts School of Public Service

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Foundation for Florida Gateway College is holding a dedication ceremony for the Avery and Twyla Roberts School of Public Service.

This ceremony will honor their law enforcement, firefighter, ems, and other public safety programs including their new CDL program.

There will be speeches from the foundation and college administration and attendance from the state and federal legislators representing the district.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. at FGC’s Olustee Campus.

