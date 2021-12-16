Free book program aims to close reading gap

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Students are able to pick out free books of interest and have it shipped directly to their home as part of a program promoting literacy.

Kindergarten through 5th grade students can pick out a book of interest in English, Spanish and Haitian Creole. This is part of the New Worlds Reading Initiative which is a 270 million dollar investment signed by governor Ron DeSantis in June.

The goal of the program, led by the University of Florida’s Lastinger Center for learning is to help students who are not reading on grade level get back on track. Literacy Implementation Manager Shaunté Duggins said each book is shipped directly to a students home.

“We know that this is a project that is not just beneficial to the University of Florida, certainly the Lastinger Center, but for our entire state as well,” said Duggins. “We know this will serve as a model for other states because there’s not much else like it to this scope.”

Trending story: Grand jury indicts Maliyah Godwin’s killer; two others in separate cases

Scholastic was recently chosen as a partner for the program. Enrollment is open for K-5 public and charter school students.

For more information on eligibility and how to sign up CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.