GHS teammates Ryan Nolan, D’yoni Hill commit on Early Signing Day

Duo played big roles in Canes turnaround this season
By Kevin Wells
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:14 PM EST
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After leading their teams to an 8-3 season as seniors, GHS Hurricane football players Ryan Nolan and D’yoni Hill signed their letters of intent together on Wednesday. Nolan is bound for West Point and will play for Army, while Hill signed with Marshall. Both are FBS programs.

Nolan and Hill are versatile but were recruited primarily to play defensive back and each had two interceptions in their senior year.

For Hill, signing day signals personal growth as well as football growth.

“This means a lot to me because I came a long way,” said Hill. “In my ninth grade year, I was bad. I had 24 referrals, so me being able to change and come and complete my dream, move to the next level, it means a lot to me, it really does.”

Nolan enjoys the togetherness of the GHS program and liked being able to share the moment with Hill.

“To sign with my teammate on early signing day, it just tells me that I’m not in this alone and that if you want to go to college, this is where you want to come,” said Nolan.

Army finished the regular season 8-4 while Marshall is 7-5.

