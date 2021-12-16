Advertisement

Gov. DeSantis announces multi-million dollar grants for two Florida colleges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis announced a pair of Florida colleges will be getting multi-million dollar grants.

While in Yulee, DeSantis awarded $3.1 million to the Florida State College of Jacksonville in order to establish the Nassau County Transportation Education Institute.

The governor says that, due to a shortage in truck drivers state and nationwide, this will allow people interested in the profession easier access to proper licensing required to drive semi-trucks.

“This will provide people with the ability to have very marketable skills, and I can tell you, if you go through this program successfully, you are going to get hired in the state of Florida and be able to be hired elsewhere if that’s what you choose,” said Gov. DeSantis.

DeSantis also awarded $2 million to Big Bend Technical College in perry to construct a new training lab and lecture facility for the health sciences program.

TRENDING STORY: Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville's decision to rescind vaccine incentives

