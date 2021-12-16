Governor Ron DeSantis’ attorney is motioning to dismiss the lawsuit by Diyonne McGraw

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - In a zoom court hearing, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ attorney is motioning to dismiss the lawsuit by former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw.

McGraw was removed from her district two-seat.

This came after former school board candidate Khanh-Lien-Banko filed a petition for her to resign because she did not live within the district.

After DeSantis vacated her seat, McGraw filed a motion to dismiss the complaint.

She argued the executive order declaring the vacancy of her seat was an improper exercise of the Governor’s power.

DeSantis is motioning to dismiss McGraw’s petition arguing he was legally required to declare the district two seat vacant.

