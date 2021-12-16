Grand jury indicts Maliyah Godwin’s killer; two others in separate cases

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The first case involved 13-year-old Maliyah Godwin. She was shot and killed in April at the Majestic Oaks Apartments in Southwest Gainesville.

An official with the state attorney’s office Darry Lloyd said they’re now charging convicted felon Jason Lynady with first degree murder among other charges.

Brian Hood that owns David’s BBQ knows family said this is helpful for the family to move on.

“To move forward and start to have a little bit of closure a little bit too where you can turn the page. The suns still going to come up tomorrow and we can move forward with our lives. just keep all the good memories in our hearts,” said Hood.

The grand jury said 19-year-old Adrian Cushion acted in self-defense after shooting and killing 16-year-old Stoney Shine. On October 31st in the City of Alachua. But Cushion will face charges for carrying a concealed firearm.

For 26-year-old Keyshawn Bailey he faces four charges including first-degree murder for killing his 8-month-old child.

Gainesville police said Bailey beat the baby to death after he had to cancel a trip to Comic-Con and became angry.

“All of these cases we just talked about these are involving our young people our most vulnerable. We have to figure out a way to address and meet the challenge of having them still be kids in growing up without all the trauma they experienced,” said chief investigator Darry Lloyd.

The next step in each case is an arraignment hearing for each suspect on what they are being charged with.

Then they’ll head to court. Lloyd specifies each suspect is innocent until they are proven guilty.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.