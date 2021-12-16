The Lake City council announces four candidates for city manager, Douglas joins Coker lawsuit

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City council is moving one step closer to hiring a new city manager.

According to Mayor Stephen Witt, a Tallahassee-based consulting firm has selected four people to be interviewed for the job.

The four people are:

Glen Adams, current city manager in Santa Fe, Texas.

Brian Kauffman, the Engineering Division Director in Citrus County.

Elizabeth Ladner, an engagement manager for Merit Network in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Thomas Thomas, the interim city manager in Charlotte, Michigan.

Candidates will be interviewed next Wednesday.

TRENDING STORY: Taking care of mental health during the holiday season

The city is also continuing to deal with a lawsuit filed by Bea Coker.

Stephen Douglas is joining Coker in the suit, claiming he should fill the vacant District 14 seat since he was originally appointed.

Joel Foreman, the county attorney, is representing him.

The council will hold another litigation hearing behind closed doors on Monday after the regular city council meeting.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.