Marion County’s Rookie Teacher of the Year and her class pig

By Julia Laude
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:28 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) - Five Marion County Public School teachers have been nominated to earn the title of Teacher of the Year, which will officially be announced in Jan.

The school district also named its Rookie Teacher of the Year.

Melinda Kimball is an agriculture teacher from Horizon Academy at Marion Oaks.

“This is my second-year teaching. Agriculture is something I fell deeply in love with,” Kimball said.

She was selected as the county’s Rookie Teacher of the Year and was presented with a golden apple, but there’s more to her success than meets the eye.

Tater Tot is his name.

“He’s actually half Vietnamese potbelly and half Kunekune,” she explained.

He lives with Kimball and helps teach these middle schoolers along side her.

“Agriculture is so important. Some of these students have never even held a rabbit, they’ve never seen a chicken before. We have all different types of animals that the kids get to experience but not only that, they get to learn about the industry and the careers that are out there as well,” she said.

Kimball adopted Tater Tot last year before school started and hopes to teach students on responsible animal ownership for many years to come.

