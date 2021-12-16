Report: Gator QB Emory Jones to enter transfer portal after bowl game

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida quarterback Emory Jones, who battled inconsistency throughout his redshirt junior season, will enter the NCAA transfer portal in the coming days. ESPN’s Tom VanHaaren confirmed an earlier report on Wednesday. Yahoo! Sports was first to report that Jones was looking to transfer but would stay with the team for the Gasparilla bowl versus UCF on Dec. 23.

Jones has passed for 2,563 yards and 19 touchdowns with 13 interceptions this season while also rushing for 768 yards and four touchdowns for the 6-6 Gators. It was his first year as primary starter but his fourth season in Dan Mullen’s offensive system. Mullen was fired after Florida fell to 5-6 with an overtime loss to Missouri.

With Jones looking to leave Gainesville, redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson stands to be the team’s most experienced returning quarterback with new head coach Billy Napier running the program. Richardson passed for 529 yards with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions this fall, adding another 436 yards on the ground and 3 more scores.

