Advertisement

Santa’s helpers picked up toys from TV20 that were donated as part of our Toys for Tots drive

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa’s helpers came to TV20 to pick up the toys that were donated as part of our Toys for Tots drive.

Employees here helped load up the donations for the last time at our location.

But, Toys for Tots is still accepting donations at other spots until the end of the year.

RELATED STORY: Gainesville church raises money for Toys for Tots one week ahead of distribution day

The link for the list of locations to donate toys is HERE.

Any toys that don’t end up under the tree this year will be saved for next year.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

As part of ‘Operation Naughty List’, six men were arrested for exposing themselves at Scott...
UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of six men for exposing themselves at park
Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Joan Halstead, John Rider and Jay Ketcik are accused of voting more than once.
3 Fla. retirement community residents accused of voting fraud

Latest News

Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
west lawn art
Alachua County Commissioners have chosen the subject for the new piece of art for the West Lawn of the administration building
After arguing with the victim, Thompson pulled her out of her car and threw her phone as she...
Former University of Florida football player arrested after threatening to shoot someone
Former Gilchrist Count deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO
Former Gilchrist County deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO