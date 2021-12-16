Santa’s helpers picked up toys from TV20 that were donated as part of our Toys for Tots drive

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa’s helpers came to TV20 to pick up the toys that were donated as part of our Toys for Tots drive.

Employees here helped load up the donations for the last time at our location.

But, Toys for Tots is still accepting donations at other spots until the end of the year.

The link for the list of locations to donate toys is HERE.

Any toys that don’t end up under the tree this year will be saved for next year.

