Sunday school teacher arrested again for alleged sexual abuse against children

MARION OAKS, Fla. (WCJB) -Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies had 27-year-old David Saint-Louis in handcuffs again for two counts of sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old. In addition to two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation on a victim younger than 12.

He was arrested during the summer of 2020 by deputies after investigators say he sexually battered a 15-year-old girl.

According to detectives, while Saint-Louis was a Sunday school teacher at a Marion Oaks area church, he engaged in sexual activity with two students. One victim told detectives they were abused multiple times in 2013 during Sunday school. The second said they were abused from 2015 to 2017 in the church and at his home.

Saint-Louis is in the Marion County Jail with no bond. Next month, he will be in court for the sexual battery charge from 2020.

