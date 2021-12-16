Advertisement

TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Caitlin Rowe (Buchholz)

Rowe leads the Bobcats on the pitch and in the classroom
By Chris Pinson
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz senior girls soccer center-back Caitlin Rowe has been running around the pitch since she was a child.

She started playing soccer when she was seven years old. The Bobcats captain said her playing style and love for the game developed over time by playing with her siblings.

“I have 3 older brothers and they all played soccer as well,” said Scholar Athlete Caitlin Rowe. “So, just following in their footsteps and we just all developed our passion together.”

As a defender, Rowe has to be fearless and aggressive when keeping opposing players from attacking her team’s goal. She believes playing against her brothers helped her learn those traits.

“I think that definitely made me tougher. They weren’t afraid to knock me down or anything and I was just always trying to keep up with them.

Even though her primary role is to stay behind midfield, she’s tallied some impressive offensive stats. Rowe has scored or assisted on eight goals in the Bobcats first five games this season.

“I think all of them have been on corner kicks and free kicks, so, which is pretty exciting. We have a couple trick plays where they let me shoot which is how I scored in the last game, so just trying to make the most of my opportunities going forward.”

In the classroom, Rowe also puts it on frame. She’s taking six Advance Placement courses and has a 4.8 weighted g.p.a.

She’s ranked 22nd in her class out of 553.

The Bobcats senior leader has a strong dedication to her studies because she believes it will take her places in the future.

“Academics are what will take me far in life, so I like to challenge myself, take hard classes, and I think that’s just gonna lead me to get a better education, and get me into college, which will lead me to have a successful career.”

Rowe has a love for science, particularly, Biology. She plans to major in Exercise Science when she heads off to college because she wants to be a Pediatric Physical Therapist.

“I just wanna try and help others in life. I’ve always liked kids a lot and I think it’s important we help develop them and get them better.”

Caitlin Rowe has all the qualities that make up a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Have you seen him? Marion County deputies search for a man that stole $3000 worth of Prevagen
Bryan Weber is sentenced to 12 years in prison for exploitation of the elderly.
Gainesville man sentenced to 12 years in prison for stealing millions from mother’s trust
Owner of "Sauced Up" turned his life around through his passion for food.
Starke restaurant owner shares how he turned his life around
As part of ‘Operation Naughty List’, six men were arrested for exposing themselves at Scott...
UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of six men for exposing themselves at park
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

Buchholz WR signs with UCF
Buchholz Girls Soccer team practices at Jones Field.
Scholar Athlete Caitlin Rowe
Billy Napier speaks on Early Signing Day
University of Florida, Wednesday
Gators score in the secondary on Early Signing Day