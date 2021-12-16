TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week: Caitlin Rowe (Buchholz)

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Buchholz senior girls soccer center-back Caitlin Rowe has been running around the pitch since she was a child.

She started playing soccer when she was seven years old. The Bobcats captain said her playing style and love for the game developed over time by playing with her siblings.

“I have 3 older brothers and they all played soccer as well,” said Scholar Athlete Caitlin Rowe. “So, just following in their footsteps and we just all developed our passion together.”

As a defender, Rowe has to be fearless and aggressive when keeping opposing players from attacking her team’s goal. She believes playing against her brothers helped her learn those traits.

“I think that definitely made me tougher. They weren’t afraid to knock me down or anything and I was just always trying to keep up with them.

Even though her primary role is to stay behind midfield, she’s tallied some impressive offensive stats. Rowe has scored or assisted on eight goals in the Bobcats first five games this season.

“I think all of them have been on corner kicks and free kicks, so, which is pretty exciting. We have a couple trick plays where they let me shoot which is how I scored in the last game, so just trying to make the most of my opportunities going forward.”

In the classroom, Rowe also puts it on frame. She’s taking six Advance Placement courses and has a 4.8 weighted g.p.a.

She’s ranked 22nd in her class out of 553.

The Bobcats senior leader has a strong dedication to her studies because she believes it will take her places in the future.

“Academics are what will take me far in life, so I like to challenge myself, take hard classes, and I think that’s just gonna lead me to get a better education, and get me into college, which will lead me to have a successful career.”

Rowe has a love for science, particularly, Biology. She plans to major in Exercise Science when she heads off to college because she wants to be a Pediatric Physical Therapist.

“I just wanna try and help others in life. I’ve always liked kids a lot and I think it’s important we help develop them and get them better.”

Caitlin Rowe has all the qualities that make up a TV20 Meldon Law Scholar Athlete of the Week.

