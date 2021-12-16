The UF International Scholarships Program is holding a special reception for its fall 2021 graduates
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF’s International Scholarships Program is holding a reception for their fall 2021 graduates.
This special reception will celebrate all of the international prospectives at the University of Florida.
The graduates will showcase their accomplishments and also present their E-portfolio capstone projects.
The event will go from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. in the large conference room of the University’s International Center.
