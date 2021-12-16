The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida Police are warning bar-goers to watch their drinks.

Multiple people have reported their drinks were spiked while at Gainesville bars.

UFPD put out an alert saying they’ve gotten reports of roofies or controlled drugs slipped into peoples’ drinks.

Gainesville Police say they are investigating two incidents however, they would not say which bars the crimes happened at.

