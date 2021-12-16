Urban Meyer fired by Jags 13 games into the NFL season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Urban Meyer didn’t even last one season in the NFL. The first-year Jaguars head coach was fired late Wednesday night following a series of missteps that included reports of verbal abuse of players and assistant coaches, an embarrassing video that leaked showing Meyer at a bar with a woman who was not his wife, and an accusation that Meyer had kicked former Jags’ kicker Josh Lambo in the leg while he was stretching during warm-ups.

On the field, Jacksonville is 2-11 this season. Meyer had previously led the University of Florida to two national titles during a six-year tenure from 2005 to 2010, and won a third national title at Ohio State in 2014.

“After deliberation over many weeks and a thorough analysis of the entirety of Urban’s tenure with our team, I am bitterly disappointed to arrive at the conclusion that an immediate change is imperative for everyone,” owner Shad Khan said in a statement. “I informed Urban of the change this evening. As I stated in October, regaining our trust and respect was essential. Regrettably, it did not happen.

“In the spirit of closure and recharging our players, staff and fan base, I will not comment further until some point following the conclusion of the NFL season.”

Offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the season and GM Trent Baalke will remain in place, Khan said.

