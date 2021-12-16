Advertisement

US pulls out of settlement talks in family separation suits

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a...
FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, a pair of migrant families from Brazil pass through a gap in the border wall to reach the United States after crossing from Mexico to Yuma, Ariz., to seek asylum. As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum.(Eugene Garcia | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government withdrew Thursday from settlement negotiations to end lawsuits filed on behalf of parents and children who were forcibly separated under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance border policy.

Justice Department officials informed lawyers for the plaintiffs in a conference call that the government would not offer a global settlement in family separation cases and will defend each one in court, said Lee Gelernt, an attorney with the American Civil Liberties Union, which filed one of the suits.

The decision comes after eight months of negotiations and weeks after reports of a proposed settlement that would include payments of several hundred thousand dollars to each family sparked outrage among Biden administration critics in Congress and elsewhere.

Gelernt said no explanation was given. “It’s hard to understand DOJ’s decision other than it was influenced by political considerations,” he said.

The Department of Justice suggested in a statement that settlements were still possible despite its withdrawal from the talks.

“While the parties have been unable to reach a global settlement agreement at this time, we remain committed to engaging with the plaintiffs and to bringing justice to the victims of this abhorrent policy,” it said.

About 5,500 children were forcibly removed from their parents in 2017 and 2018 under President Donald Trump as his administration sought to stop an increase in people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with criminal prosecutions, even if the migrants were presenting themselves to authorities to seek asylum as permitted under the law.

The parents of hundreds of children have still not been located.

Trump halted the practice in June 2018 amid widespread outrage, including from many Republicans, just six days before a judge ordered an end to the program in response to a lawsuit filed by the ACLU.

The settlement talks with the ACLU and attorneys for hundreds of other plaintiffs had proceeded quietly until The Wall Street Journal reported in October that the Justice Department was considering paying about $450,000 to each family affected by the policy. The Associated Press later confirmed the figure had been under consideration.

The suits filed under the Federal Tort Claims Act are intended to help compensate families for the psychological damage of the separation, but critics argue it would reward people for illegally crossing the border.

“Little children were deliberately abused by our government, yet the Biden administration is now going to defend the practice in court,” Gelernt said. “That is shameful.”

Asked about the amount on Nov. 3, Biden appeared to misunderstand the question and said a payment of about $450,000 per person was “not going to happen.” He later said he supported a settlement, without specifying an amount.

In defending against the suits, the Biden Justice Department will also be defending senior Trump administration officials named individually in the ACLU suit, including former senior adviser Stephen Miller and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

As part of ‘Operation Naughty List’, six men were arrested for exposing themselves at Scott...
UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of six men for exposing themselves at park
Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars

Latest News

A member of the Philadelphia Fire Department prepares a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19...
CDC panel recommends Pfizer or Moderna over J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - Demonstrators supporting Tibetans, Uyghurs and Hong Kongers take part in a protest...
Congress approves import ban targeting forced labor in China
Several school districts across the country are advising parents about a potential TikTok...
School officials, law enforcement address threatening TikTok challenge
FILE - In this aerial image taken with a drone, workers in protective suits clean the...
Indictment says company ignored California oil spill alarms