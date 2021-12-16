Advertisement

Utility company donates $10,000 to Korean War Veterans Association

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:20 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - A $10,000 check is helping veterans pursuing a degree at the University of Florida or Santa Fe College.

The check — presented by the Clay Electric Foundation — will be invested by the Korean War Veterans Association.

Money earned from investments pays for 45 separate scholarships. Each offers veterans $1,000 to help them during their transition from serving in the military to earning a degree.

One veteran says this type of support would have made a big difference for him when he returned from the Korean War in 1954.

“It’s helping our young people, the future of our country and that’s the most important people we can do is boost our young people to help and prepare them for the future to be competitive in today’s world,” said vetera Norm Tankersley.

The scholarship program has helped more than 250 veterans since it started in 2008.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

