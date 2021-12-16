What’s Growing On: Caring for your Christmas tree

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fresh Christmas trees can be a wonderful sight and smell during the holidays, but only if you properly care for it.

Whether your Christmas tree is potted or freshly cut, the key to keeping that tree beautiful is making sure it has enough water. Otherwise, you’ll have a dull tree that could also become a fire hazard.

“You want to make sure that the water never goes dry for cut trees especially. Once it runs dry, the tree basically forms a callus on that cut and it won’t take up water again,” Kevin Korus said.

Korus is an Extension Agent with UF IFAS that specializes in agriculture and natural resources.

Potted trees won’t need as much water as a cut one. Korus explained how the soil helps retain some moisture, but cut trees need constant access to water. Even freshly cut trees need a little trim before soaking it in water.

“If you cut the tree yourself or buy it from the store, that cut has been made awhile ago. Before you put your tree in your home, it’s good practice to make a fresh cut on that stump, so consider that as well for height. You don’t need to make a big cut, it can just be an inch or two, but you want a fresh cut to allow water to come up through the stem,” stated Korus.

A dry tree will lose its desired color and shape quickly. Branches may snap off and needles will fall often.

The benefit to having a potted tree is that it can be planted back into the ground and continue growing.

Korus recommends getting rid of cut Christmas trees by the first week in January. If you don’t have the yard space to burn it, he recommends bringing it to a waste facility where they can properly dispose of the tree.

