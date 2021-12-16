“What’s up” with WIND-FM 12/16
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:51 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The countdown to Christmas is getting closer and closer.
If you are struggling with your gift-giving, maybe WIND-FM can help!
Here’s what you missed when we talked with Hunter and Parker.
RELATED STORY: “What’s up?” With WIND-FM 12/02
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.