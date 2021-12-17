Advertisement

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office selects body camera system provider

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office plans to outfit the force with body cameras.

The sheriff’s office has selected a provider.

They released this video of deputies responding to a fire last week wearing the new cameras.

Earlier this year, we told you officials were testing three different camera companies.

“Body Worn by Utility” is the winner.

The sheriff’s office is now working to distribute the cameras and train deputies.

The system will also include a component in patrol vehicles.

