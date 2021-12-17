Alachua County Sheriff’s Office selects body camera system provider

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office plans to outfit the force with body cameras.

The sheriff’s office has selected a provider.

They released this video of deputies responding to a fire last week wearing the new cameras.

Earlier this year, we told you officials were testing three different camera companies.

“Body Worn by Utility” is the winner.

The sheriff’s office is now working to distribute the cameras and train deputies.

The system will also include a component in patrol vehicles.

TRENDING STORY: Governor Ron DeSantis visited Ocala Regional Medical Center to promote monoclonal antibody treatment

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.