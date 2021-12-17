Buchholz retires the numbers of athletic greats Vernon Maxwell, Lamar Thomas

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -It was a Throwback Thursday at the Buchholz High School gym to honor the careers of two legends of the school’s athletics past.

The Bobcats retired the No. 11 jersey of 1984 graduate Vernon Maxwell and the No. 10 jersey of 1988 grad Lamar Thomas prior to tip-off against Eastside.

Maxwell went on to score 2,450 points as Florida Gator and earn an NBA championship ring with Houston over the course of a 13-year career.

Thomas played both football and basketball at Buchholz. Me may be best known for his college football career at Miami where he was a part of two national title teams. Thomas then spent eight years in the NFL.

Both Bobcat alums appreciate the salute and reflect on the years that helped make it all happen.

“It’s a special feeling,” said Maxwell. “I’m a blessed man. I mean, got a lot of familiar faces I haven’t seen in forever. I got family here, friends. I mean I’m a blessed man.”

“Meeting Vernon for the first time as an eighth grader basically changed my life because I got to touch greatness,” said Thomas. “And I got to see what it’s like to be great and my career just went from that point on because I just idolized the guy.”

After the jersey retirement ceremony, the current boys basketball team at Buchholz defeated Eastside, 47-33.

