Columbia County Commissioners voted to join an opioids lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson that has been already settled

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County Commissioners voted Thursday night to join an opioids lawsuit against Johnson and Johnson that has been already settled.

County Attorney Joel Foreman told commissioners that Johnson and Johnson and its distributors have settled with state and local governments for $26 billion.

But now, local governments have to choose whether they want to opt-in to the deal.

The only catch is that the county gives up its right to sue the company on its own.

The amount Columbia County will get has yet to be determined.

