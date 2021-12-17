DeSantis announces the arrival of new monoclonal antibody treatment for high risk groups

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor Ron DeSantis stopped by Ocala Friday morning to announce a new monoclonal antibody treatment now available in the state.

“You could do this before you’re ever exposed and potentially, it will mediate any infection you could get,” he explained.

This new treatment is called Evusheld created by Astrazeneca. It’s meant to be administered pre-exposure to help prevent disease.

The FDA granted emergency use authorization of the drug on Dec. 8.

DeSantis told reporters that 3,100 doses of the new treatment have been allotted to the state.

“And this initial allocation is going to go to hospitals and clinics that are already administering monoclonal antibody treatments to patients including right here in Ocala,” DeSantis said.

Immune compromised individuals and patients who can’t safely receive vaccines are said to benefit the most from this treatment.

For some people, a monoclonal antibody treatment could mean the difference between a very serious illness and a health life.

“When COVID happened I really just been struggling with what do I do,” Angela Wells said.

Wells is a elementary school teacher and she’s sensitive to different chemicals.

“I had what’s called ALCAT testing done and that testing showed some things that I am adversely reactive to,” she said.

One of those being a compound that’s most commonly used in vaccines.

“It has been scary but knowing that there’s something out there, I’ll tell you it is a relief, a huge relief to me that I have something that can help me,” Wells said.

And help is what doctors in north central Florida plan to do.

Find a treatment site here.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.