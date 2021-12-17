Advertisement

Governor Ron DeSantis visited Ocala Regional Medical Center to promote monoclonal antibody treatment

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Governor DeSantis paid a visit to North Central Florida Friday.

The governor held a news conference at Ocala Regional Medical Center Friday morning.

He was joined by Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and lawmakers from the area.

DeSantis used the event to promote monoclonal antibody treatment.

We’ll have more in our later newscasts.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Governor Ron DeSantis visited Ocala Regional Medical Center to promote monoclonal antibody treatment
