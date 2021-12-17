GPD: Hit-and-run crash leaves cyclist in critical condition

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The cyclist was riding near the intersection of Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 16th Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say a black, newer model General Motors SUV hit him. Following the incident, the vehicle left the scene by heading west on 16th Avenue.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and is reported to be in critical condition.

Gainesville Police request those with information on the incident to immediately contact Officer Neal at 352-373-7744.

