Advertisement

GPD: Hit-and-run crash leaves cyclist in critical condition

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyclist is in critical condition after a hit-and-run incident, according to the Gainesville Police Department.

The cyclist was riding near the intersection of Northwest 13th Street and Northwest 16th Avenue around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers say a black, newer model General Motors SUV hit him. Following the incident, the vehicle left the scene by heading west on 16th Avenue.

The cyclist suffered serious injuries and is reported to be in critical condition.

Gainesville Police request those with information on the incident to immediately contact Officer Neal at 352-373-7744.

TRENDING STORY: 15-year old behind bars for shooting into an apartment in Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Former Gilchrist Count deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO
Former Gilchrist County deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
In addition to the shooting, Young is also charged with possession of a firearm by a delinquent.
15-year old behind bars for shooting into an apartment in Ocala
School board
Governor Ron DeSantis’ attorney motions to dismiss the lawsuit by Diyonne McGraw

Latest News

NCFL public schools watch for nationwide social media trend of violence before winter break
NCFL public schools watch for nationwide social media trend of violence before winter break
DeSantis announces the arrive of new monoclonal antibody treatment
DeSantis announces the arrive of new monoclonal antibody treatment
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office selects body camera system provider
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office selects body camera system provider
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office selects body camera system provider
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office selects body camera system provider