Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say a man killed himself while they were serving a search warrant at his home.

Ramon Tocabens was wanted on child abuse charges.

Around 7:15 a.m., deputies say they went to his apartment at Oaks Condominiums on West Newberry Road.

They say they heard a gunshot.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and sent a robot into the apartment.

They found Tocabens’ body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing.

TRENDING STORY: GPD: Hit-and-run crash leaves cyclist in critical condition

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.