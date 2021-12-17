Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say a man killed himself while they were serving a search warrant at his home.
Ramon Tocabens was wanted on child abuse charges.
Around 7:15 a.m., deputies say they went to his apartment at Oaks Condominiums on West Newberry Road.
They say they heard a gunshot.
A SWAT team responded to the scene and sent a robot into the apartment.
They found Tocabens’ body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This investigation is ongoing.
