Man wanted on child abuse charges shoots himself as a search warrant is served at his home, SWAT responds

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies say a man killed himself while they were serving a search warrant at his home.

Ramon Tocabens was wanted on child abuse charges.

Around 7:15 a.m., deputies say they went to his apartment at Oaks Condominiums on West Newberry Road.

They say they heard a gunshot.

A SWAT team responded to the scene and sent a robot into the apartment.

They found Tocabens’ body with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This investigation is ongoing.

Former Gilchrist County deputy jailed for lying about COVID-19 hospitalization to steal PTO
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville's decision to rescind vaccine incentives
