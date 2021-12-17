Advertisement

Marion County Pets: Ellie, Chrome, and Sal

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Ellie. She is a quiet and gentle 9-month-old kitten who prefers to just lay around and chill. Once you win Ellie over, you’ll have a friend for life. So, if there are any gentle souls out there, Ellie would love to sit on the couch with you.

Next, we have a happy 2-year-old dog Chrome. This little guy loves treats and learning new tricks and commands. If going on new adventures is on your 2022 new years resolution, Chrome would be the best sidekick.

Lastly, we have Sal, who’s wondering if there are any pot-bellied pig fans out there. He’s looking for a new home where he can soak in his self-designed mud baths. Sal is also very friendly, social, and enjoys being around dogs. So, if you’re looking for a unique lovable pet, Sal would love to join your family.

Marion County Animal Services also has its 12 Paws of Christmas adoption special. For the entire month, all adoption fees are just $12.

Adoption also includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption, visit their website.

