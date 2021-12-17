Advertisement

Multiple NCFL school officials warn parents of violent threats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION/LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - School officials in various North Central Florida districts are warning parents about threats of violence

Both the Marion and Levy County school boards say these threats have been made toward a school via social media, even though they say the threats are not credible.

According to the Levy County School Board, the threats come from a national TikTok trend claiming there is a threat to schools across the country tomorrow.

TRENDING STORY: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

As part of ‘Operation Naughty List’, six men were arrested for exposing themselves at Scott...
UPDATE: Surveillance video leads to arrest of six men for exposing themselves at park
Maliyah Godwin of Gainesville
UPDATE: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments
Drinks spiked
The University of Florida Police Department has gotten reports of controlled drugs including roofies being slipped into drinks at Gainesville bars
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
Governor Ron DeSantis responds to Gainesville’s decision to rescind vaccine incentives
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts
University of Florida faculty union V.P. reacts to leaked university leadership texts

Latest News

NCFL residents donated trailers full of supplies to help families affected by the deadly...
NCFL residents donated trailers full of supplies to help families affected by the deadly tornadoes
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding
‘We need help’: Dixie County commissioner shows his theory of what caused historic flooding
UF student who died from rare blood condition to be honored in graduation ceremony
UF student who died from rare blood condition to be honored in graduation ceremony
A barn knocked down by tornadoes in Kentucky.
NCFL residents donated trailers full of supplies to help families affected by the deadly tornadoes