Multiple NCFL school officials warn parents of violent threats
MARION/LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - School officials in various North Central Florida districts are warning parents about threats of violence
Both the Marion and Levy County school boards say these threats have been made toward a school via social media, even though they say the threats are not credible.
According to the Levy County School Board, the threats come from a national TikTok trend claiming there is a threat to schools across the country tomorrow.
