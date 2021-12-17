Multiple NCFL school officials warn parents of violent threats

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION/LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - School officials in various North Central Florida districts are warning parents about threats of violence

Both the Marion and Levy County school boards say these threats have been made toward a school via social media, even though they say the threats are not credible.

According to the Levy County School Board, the threats come from a national TikTok trend claiming there is a threat to schools across the country tomorrow.

TRENDING STORY: A man is indicted on first-degree murder charges in the shooting death of a 13-year-old at Majestic Oaks Apartments

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.