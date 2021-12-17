Advertisement

NCFL residents donated trailers full of supplies to help families affected by the deadly tornadoes

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - At least 89 people in five states were killed by tornadoes in the Heartland and people here in north central are finding a way to help families pick up the pieces.

With down trees, flatten houses and the death toll increasing. A Gilchrist County couple reached out to the sheriff’s office to set up a drop off location so people could donate emergency relief supplies.

“In a situation like this a catastrophe happening in another part of the country people look for individuals to step up and take control just as this family has done so they’re grateful to be part of it.” said Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

So far they have three semi trucks worth of supplies bound for Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday. Alachua County commissioner Merihelen Wheeler has a home in Pembroke Kentucky, and when she went to check on it she was grateful it was still standing. Wheeler describes the damage around her home.

“Churches have people come out try to help clean up things out of the streets so people can get in and out. Unfortunately i still can’t get in my driveway because of the lines that are down but we do have electricity.”

Wheeler said throughout this catastrophe strangers from nearby communities join together to help each other. “

We have people we don’t even know who they are who have come from the community and come from the surrounding communities to help clear the streets so that business can continue.”

The couple in Gilchrist County said with the help of the community all their trailers are full. If you’re looking for a way to help the victims of the tornadoes. TV20′s parent company Gray Television is partnering with the salvation army to help those in the Heartland.

