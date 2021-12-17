New Belleview Community Center to feature six murals from Marion County artist

BELLEVIEW, Fla. (WCJB) - It’s a sunny afternoon in Belleview and Marion County artist E.J. Nieves is painting.

“I’ve only been doing mural work professionally for really this year. It’s been a really cool opportunity,” he said.

He’s creating six different murals for the new community center the city is opening up behind Lake Lillian next year.

“I knew that I wanted to try my best to incorporate some elements of nature, whether they were around Lake Lillian or just nature in general,” Nieves said.

City staffers said the community center was paid for with a variety of different grants and will be a place for residents to host events or meetings. They also plan to host free programs like bingo.

“This one is going to be my interactive piece,” he explained showing us one of the unfinished pieces, “I wanted to take it from the top of the ceiling all the way down to the floor where it kind of juts out a little bit and there’s a particular space that I want to have become famous for the location, and its to stand inside of the mouth of one of bass on the right,” he said.

So far he’s finished ‘Sunflower Hour’ and ‘Freedoms Flight’.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.