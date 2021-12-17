The Florida Senate plans to release unemployment numbers monthly

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Senate will release the monthly unemployment numbers.

Florida has recovered since the pandemic impacted the U.S. in 2020.

Now, Florida is sitting at low unemployment rates in October with 4.6%.

Since October 2020, Florida gained more than 428,000 thousand jobs.

The new data will be released at 10 a.m.

