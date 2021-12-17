One out of four jobs nationwide were added in Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/CAP NEWS) - The United States added 210,000 jobs in November. Florida alone added 51,100.
That means a state that comprises just six percent of the US population, made up nearly 25 percent of all job gains.
The Governor was quick to tout the news.
“We’re a massive country. Over 330 million people. 200,000 jobs you know, that’s not a lot for the whole country, and of that, for Florida to be over 50,000 you know it just shows that the policies matter. "
And state economists report the problem in Florida continues to be a lack of workers, not job openings.
“We’re really starting to see a large number of job openings and employers are saying it’s difficult to find folks to fill those jobs.”
The state’s job market is more than 90 percent recovered from pre-pandemic levels, but economists are optimistic a fully recovery isn’t far off.
“At the current pace we expect to see us reach those peak employment levels very soon.”
“While some sectors like leisure and hospitality still have a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic employment levels, others like trade and transportation, construction, finance and professional and business services have exceeded pre-pandemic job numbers.”
Chief Economist, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity
“That shows a little bit of a shift in the economy a little bit more broadly kind of when you step back and look at it.”
And with a wither surge from the Omicron variant looming on the horizon, the Governor doubled down today on his commitment to protect Floridians’ jobs by shielding them from heavy-handed mandates.
