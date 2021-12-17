One out of four jobs nationwide were added in Florida

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/CAP NEWS) - The United States added 210,000 jobs in November. Florida alone added 51,100.

That means a state that comprises just six percent of the US population, made up nearly 25 percent of all job gains.

The Governor was quick to tout the news.

“We’re a massive country. Over 330 million people. 200,000 jobs you know, that’s not a lot for the whole country, and of that, for Florida to be over 50,000 you know it just shows that the policies matter. "

And state economists report the problem in Florida continues to be a lack of workers, not job openings.

“We’re really starting to see a large number of job openings and employers are saying it’s difficult to find folks to fill those jobs.”

The state’s job market is more than 90 percent recovered from pre-pandemic levels, but economists are optimistic a fully recovery isn’t far off.

“At the current pace we expect to see us reach those peak employment levels very soon.”

“While some sectors like leisure and hospitality still have a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic employment levels, others like trade and transportation, construction, finance and professional and business services have exceeded pre-pandemic job numbers.”

“That shows a little bit of a shift in the economy a little bit more broadly kind of when you step back and look at it.”

And with a wither surge from the Omicron variant looming on the horizon, the Governor doubled down today on his commitment to protect Floridians’ jobs by shielding them from heavy-handed mandates.

