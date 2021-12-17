Advertisement

One out of four jobs nationwide were added in Florida

The state's job market is more than 90 percent recovered from pre-pandemic levels, but...
The state’s job market is more than 90 percent recovered from pre-pandemic levels, but economists are optimistic a fully recovery isn’t far off.(WCJB FILE)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB/CAP NEWS) - The United States added 210,000 jobs in November. Florida alone added 51,100.

That means a state that comprises just six percent of the US population, made up nearly 25 percent of all job gains.

The Governor was quick to tout the news.

“We’re a massive country. Over 330 million people. 200,000 jobs you know, that’s not a lot for the whole country, and of that, for Florida to be over 50,000 you know it just shows that the policies matter. "

And state economists report the problem in Florida continues to be a lack of workers, not job openings.

“We’re really starting to see a large number of job openings and employers are saying it’s difficult to find folks to fill those jobs.”

The state’s job market is more than 90 percent recovered from pre-pandemic levels, but economists are optimistic a fully recovery isn’t far off.

“At the current pace we expect to see us reach those peak employment levels very soon.”

“While some sectors like leisure and hospitality still have a long way to go to reach pre-pandemic employment levels, others like trade and transportation, construction, finance and professional and business services have exceeded pre-pandemic job numbers.”

Chief Economist, Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

“That shows a little bit of a shift in the economy a little bit more broadly kind of when you step back and look at it.”

And with a wither surge from the Omicron variant looming on the horizon, the Governor doubled down today on his commitment to protect Floridians’ jobs by shielding them from heavy-handed mandates.

